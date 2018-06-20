Skip to Main Content
Toronto real estate tycoon's son who wrote novel about evil convicted of murder

A Canadian real estate tycoon's son who wrote a graphic novel that features gruesome killings has been convicted of the torture and mutilation of a live-in girlfriend who had just given birth to their child in California.

Los Angeles jury finds Blake Leibel guilty of 1st-degree murder, torture, aggravated mayhem for 2016 slaying

Los Angeles police found the body of Iana Kasian on May 26, but according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, it is possible she had been dead for some time. (Nick Ut/The Associated Press)

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found Blake Leibel guilty of first-degree murder, torture and aggravated mayhem for the 2016 slaying of Iana Kasian. 

The 37-year-old Leibel faces life in prison when he's sentenced June 26.

The case made headlines in Canada, where his father, Lorne Leibel, built a fortune constructing homes in the Toronto area.

Blake Leibel is the creator of the 2010 graphic novel "Syndrome," which follows a mad doctor's experiments on a serial killer.

