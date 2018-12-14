Interim OPP commissioner asks court to order ombudsman investigation into Taverner appointment

Interim Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Brad Blair wants an Ontario court to order the provincial ombudsman to investigate the appointment of Premier Doug Ford's family friend Ron Taverner as the new OPP commissioner.

"If the Ombudsman does not review the complaint, the independence of the OPP will continue to operate under a cloud of suspicion," Blair said in his application to the court.

"This is a serious matter as the independence of the OPP — a body that can be called in to investigate provincial politicians — must be seen as legitimate in the eyes of the citizenry."

Blair sought Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé's review of the hiring process for the position of the OPP commissioner on Tuesday and says Dubé twice refused his request.

Brad Blair, interim commissioner of the OPP, is asking the ombudsman to probe 'politicial interference' in the selection of Taverner. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Blair also asked the province's attorney general and the minister of community safety to postpone Taverner's appointment until an investigation can take place.

Blair now wants Divisional Court to determine if the ombudsman has jurisdiction to investigate the hiring.