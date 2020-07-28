Members of Toronto's LGBTQ community demand answers after death of Black trans woman in crisis

Members of Toronto's LGBTQ community are demanding answers after a 30-year-old Black transgender woman died last week after being taken into custody under Ontario's Mental Health Act, and was misgendered by the province's police watchdog in a news release.

On Oct. 26, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation into what it said was the death of a 30-year-old man in Toronto.

According to the agency, which looks into any death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault where police were present, preliminary information suggested Toronto police arrived at an apartment on Bellamy Road in Scarborough after a 911 call was made around 7 a.m.

"When officers arrived at an 8th floor apartment unit, they observed that a man had barricaded himself inside the unit," the SIU said in a news release. "However, the officers were able to eventually make their way inside."

The release goes on to say the "man," whose name was not released, was apprehended under Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, before "he" went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.

Family, friends, community 'owed answers'

In a statement Tuesday, The 519, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, says it has confirmed the individual was a "much loved" Black trans woman.

The organization is now demanding more details about what happened.

"Among the many questions for public officials, why has the SIU published a news release that misgenders the woman who died after being informed of this error? We refuse to wait any longer for information and answers from the [Toronto Police Service] and the SIU that account for this loss of life," the statement says.

"Those closest to this tragic loss, family and friends, are owed answers. Those in our communities are owed answers. More information is needed — and it is needed now."

The organization added it will not be publishing the woman's name at this time out of respect for family and friends who may not know the details of her death.

"To all of you who are grieving, we extend deep and heartfelt condolences. We share your grief," the statement says.

'Steps were taken' to connect family to support services: police

In a news release last week Monday, police say they were called to the area for a report of a break and enter. When officers arrived however, they found there had been no break-in. Rather, the release says, "the person was in crisis" and was taken to hospital. Life-saving measures were performed, police said.

In a written statement to CBC News, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said, "This information was shared proactively with The 519 and steps were taken by 43 Division to connect the family with the support services offered by The 519."

"We know the public may still have questions about how this incident unfolded and, given the SIU investigation prohibits us from providing any further detail, we hope those answers will come as soon as possible."

The 519 told CBC News it "received confirmation from the TPS directly that the deceased was, in fact, a trans woman," and noted the Toronto police release used gender-neutral language — something it says the SIU could and should have also done.

The agency also says it reached out to the SIU about the misgendering in its release, "however they stated that they have not made contact with the family so they are unable to amend the statement," the 519's director of legal services Justin Khan told CBC News.

CBC News has reached out to the SIU for comment and once received, will update this story with the agency's response.