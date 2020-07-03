Black people face 'disproportionately' high charge, arrest rates from Toronto police: report

A new report from the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has found that Black people are more likely than others to be arrested, charged or have force used against them when it comes to interactions with Toronto police.

The report, which is the second interim report in the OHRC's inquiry into racial profiling and discrimination, includes an analysis of Toronto Police Service data from 2013 to 2017.

"The results … are highly disturbing, and confirm what Black communities have said for decades — that Black people bear a disproportionate burden of law enforcement," the commission said in a news release.

The OHRC is holding a press conference at 10 a.m.

The study found that though Black people make up only 8.8 per cent of Toronto's population, they represent almost 32 per cent of people charged, while white people and other racialized groups were underrepresented.

The report also found that only a fifth of all charges laid in that time frame resulted in a conviction, but charges against Black people were more likely to be withdrawn and less likely to result in a conviction, which the commission says "raises systemic concerns about charging practices."

The data analyzed by the OHRC also shows that Black people represent 38 per cent of people charged with marijuana offences, despite conviction rates and studies showing they use cannabis at similar rates to white people.

"The time for debate about whether anti-Black bias exists is over. The OHRC calls on the TPS, TPSB, the City of Toronto and the Government of Ontario to take immediate action to address systemic and anti-Black racism in policing and to respect and protect racialized people in Toronto," said Ena Chadha, OHRC interim chief commissioner, in a statement.

"It is time to make transformative changes in the institutions and systems of law enforcement that produce such disparate outcomes — community trust and safety, especially the safety of Black lives, depend on it."

The report also found that Black people represented 34 per cent of people involved in single charge "out-of-sight" driving charges, like driving without insurance.

Black people were also involved in 25 per cent of all investigations from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes incidents of death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, the report found.

They were also involved in 39 per cent of cases involving "low-level" use of force, which doesn't meet the SIU's threshold.

At a news conference Monday morning, Chadha said it's important to remember that these numbers are more than just statistics.

"They are Black lives, and Black lives matter," she said.