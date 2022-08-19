A Mississauga man says he worried his family is getting sick because of black mould growing in their co-operative townhouse — and he says the co-op board isn't moving fast enough to remove it.

Steven Tomat, his wife Maria Valeria Hernandez and their four children live in a co-op managed by Springfield Co-operative Homes, located on Bridlewood Court near Dundas Street West and Erindale Park. He says he discovered the black mould three weeks ago after his third-floor toilet flooded for the third time in the last eight months.

Tomat says he suspects the mould is affecting the health of his two young sons. One is on a puffer for a chronic cough, while the other is on antibiotics for repeated pink-eye infections. He's worried that more family members may fall ill.

"This escalated because our little guy was sick," Tomat said.

"We're not getting any help. When I try to go for help I get shut down and ignored."

Tomat says he and the co-op board have been corresponding via email but to no avail. He says after he discovered the black mould while cleaning the flooded carpet, the board sent him a toxicity report it had initiated, but only after it had the results for a week.

Tomat says he's frustrated with Springfield Co-operative Homes because he says they haven't responded to his numerous requests to repair the water damage and remove the black mould. (CBC)

That report by Barker Environmental Consulting Inc. confirmed there is black mould in the residence. Tomat says he's pleading with the co-op to proceed urgently to solve the problem.

"I care about these little guys," he said of his sons.

"This is why parents do what we do, we protect our little guys and they don't care."

CBC Toronto reached out to Springfield Co-operative Homes for comment on Thursday, via both email and voicemail, but has not yet received a reply.

Smells 'like an outhouse'

Tomat says the most recent flooding began on July 26 when he woke up "to an inch of water in my house." By this time, the water had reached his garage, he says.

"There was a smell like an outhouse," he said. "It lingered there. Ever since then, it's been a battle."

In the meantime, he's moved his and his family's beds to avoid the areas of the house with mould.

Springfield Co-op has offered to repair the damage if his family can live on the lower floor, Tomat says, but with a wife, four kids and two dogs, he says he doesn't see that as a plausible solution.

'Negative health response'

John Hansen, the president of the Ontario Association of Home Inspectors, says black mould should be dealt with quickly as it can cause respiratory issues, though it differs from person to person.

"You don't know how exactly you're going to be affected by it, but there's a chance eventually you're going to have a negative health response," he said.

Black mould, however, grows "within a few hours" and can cause structural damage as the rot spreads.

Doug Kwan, the president for the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, says co-op members aren't considered tenants by law, and as such would not be able to take their case to the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Instead, Kwan says, a co-operative tenant's options include contacting the city's by-law enforcement.

"Their role is to ensure a unit is fit for habitation," he said.

Other options include a community meditation program or speaking with a regional co-operative federation.

Meanwhile, Tomat says he's done everything he could to deal with the damage, but needs the co-op's help.

"I'm looking for my kids to be safe."