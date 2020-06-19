Black jail guard alleges white co-workers attacked him, made light of George Floyd case

A correctional officer at an Ontario jail alleges he was assaulted at work by two colleagues following their comments about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The allegations are found in a complaint obtained by The Canadian Press.

The report has prompted separate investigations by police and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

The guard, who is Black, says he heard another guard, who is white, make fun of the death of George Floyd while at work at Maplehurst Correctional Complex on June 3.

The Black guard says he was later attacked by two white guards — one of whom tried to handcuff him.

The ministry says it takes all allegations of discrimination seriously.