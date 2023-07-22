Black-led coalition that opened doors to asylum seekers calls for more government help, donations

A coalition of Black-led organizations is calling on all three levels of government to work collaboratively with it to provide aid to African asylum seekers now in Toronto.

The Black Community Housing Advisory Table Coalition said in a news release on Friday that it took "substantial steps" to accommodate more than 300 asylum seekers who were sleeping on downtown sidewalks in Toronto outside a homeless support centre.

Many of the asylum seekers, left outside as different levels of government fought over funding for shelters, are now staying at churches in north Toronto.

To support them, the coalition said it urgently needs more donations from the community and immediate help from the city, provincial and federal governments.

"It is disheartening to witness African refugees being left on the streets, especially when all levels of government were aware of the need for shelter support to ensure dignified care for refugee claimants and asylum seekers," the coalition said.

"The numbers served continue to grow. Despite the overwhelming demand for urgent shelter, our network faces challenges in sustaining the provision of these services."

The coalition said it would like new federal funding announced this week to go specifically toward African refugee claimants. It also said it hope to be included in government talks about the needs of Black asylum seekers to make sure the "distribution strategy for funding shelter, housing, and support services does not create further barriers to securing permanent housing for Black communities."

The coalition added: "It is imperative that Black communities are welcomed to a seat at the table when planning for their needs."

Blankets, footwear, toiletries among items needed

Earlier this week, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the federal government would allocate $212 million for the Interim Housing Assistance Program, which provides funding on a cost-sharing basis to provinces and municipalities to cover the costs of interim housing for asylum claimants. Fraser said $97 million would be earmarked for Toronto.

"While we acknowledge Minister Fraser's announcement of $97 million in funding to the City of Toronto through the Interim Housing Assistance Program, it is crucial to clarify the allocation of funds specifically for African refugee claimants and asylum seekers," the coalition said.

Doreen Babirye Kisitu, a volunteer at Dominion Church International, gave a CBC reporter a brief tour of the accommodations for the asylum seekers. The church had about 80 people staying there on Friday. She is currently hosting four people in her home. 'We appreciate all of the donations that have been made,' she says. (CBC)

In the release, the coalition said its emergency crisis response for asylum seekers is a "temporary solution." Ultimately, the solution is the responsibility of all three levels of government, it said.

Rahul Singh, executive director of GlobalMedic, a humanitarian relief organization, said on Friday the organization is providing food, hygiene items, field hospital cots and linen to Revivaltime Tabernacle church and Dominion Church International Toronto in North York. The hygiene items include soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

GlobalMedic is also working to get laundry services set up and it is trying to secure a couple of washers and dryers. It already has a donation of detergent from Tide.

"It's terrific that the community is rallying together in Toronto but it does speak to some failures of institutions," Singh said.

Rahul Singh, executive director of GlobalMedic, says: 'It's terrific that the community is rallying together in Toronto but it does speak to some failures of institutions.' (CBC)

As for donations, the coalition said it will use donations of money to cover the costs of the various emergency accommodations that have been set up. Details can be found here.

Donations of pillow and pillow cases, blankets, footwear, solar-powered fans and toiletries can be dropped off at:

Revivaltime Tabernacle Worldwide Ministries 4340 Dufferin St., North York, ON, M3H 5R9.

Eva's Initiatives For Homeless Youth 60 Brant Street, Toronto, ON, M5V 3G9.

'No decent person would turn them away'

In a statement late Friday, the city said it has taken "swift action" to secure emergency accommodations for the asylum seekers.

It said hotel rooms have been secured and people have been moved over "steadily" since Wednesday evening with more being moved over the weekend. It also said it's working to increase lodging capacity to find shelter for a total of 250 individuals, as per direction from city council.

Wes Hall, founder of BlackNorth Initiative, a non-profit organization that is part of the coalition, said in an Instagram post Thursday that while asylum seekers are no longer sleeping on the sidewalks, they still don't have beds and enough food.

"If someone is escaping danger and they come to your house for help, no decent person would turn them away or say, 'Let the authorities deal with them.' You invite them in and you show them hospitality," Hall said in the post.

"Much more help is needed," he said.