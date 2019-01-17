Bitter cold, bone-chilling temperatures to grip Toronto into Monday

Bitter cold and wind chill values as low as the -30s are set to hit Toronto over the weekend as snow blows into the city — all part of winter storm system tracking south of the Great Lakes.

Periods of snow are expected to begin Saturday morning, tapering off late at night. Areas north of Highway 7 could see two-to-five centimetres of the white stuff, while areas closer to Lake Ontario are expected to get five-to-10 centimentres.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns in a special weather statement. Blowing snow could also reduce visibility, the weather agency warns.

But while the snow isn't expected to continue into the rest of the weekend, frigid temperatures will linger into Monday morning, with winds gusting to 60 km/h.