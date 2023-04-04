Toronto police investigators say they have recovered a portion of funds lost by an elderly man who fell victim to a bitcoin scam that cheated he and his wife out $400,000.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the couple wanted to invest their savings and were allegedly approached online by a scammer who communicated with them over the phone.

Police say the scammer presented as "professional and knowledgeable in the field" and asked the man to invest in an online platform called "cryptos-seed.com."

The couple was then persuaded to send funds via a legitimate cryptocurrency exchange to a cryptocurrency wallet provided by the scammer, according to investigators.

Police say the man was then provided with credentials for the scam website where it appeared his investment was growing "significantly," when in fact, he had sent his money directly to the person in question.

The man eventually asked to withdraw his funds, but was met with multiple excuses and was told to invest more money or pay large fees to have the funds released, police say.

Investigators were able to recover a "significant portion of lost funds" and return them to the couple, though the news release does not state exactly how much money was lost.

Police say investigators are still trying to identify the suspects involved, who may be located in another country.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar scam to contact police.

Det. Const. Sean Vandecamp says scams like this are very common. He is urging the public to be cautious when solicited online for any investments.

"It is not likely that the funds are recovered via cryptocurrency, that's why this is such a great success story," he said in an interview with CBC Toronto

The Ontario Securities Commission has a list of registered and approved cryptocurrency exchanges that can be found on its website.