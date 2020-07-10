Bird hits power line in Mississauga, causing 'gigantic' grass fire near Highway 407

A large grass fire near Highway 407 and Highway 410 in Mississauga on Thursday evening was caused by a bird hitting a power line, Peel police say.

Ryan Baird, Mississauga fire's platoon chief, say they received a call around 6 p.m. about a large fire in the area of Tomken Road and Farmhouse Court.

Because the scene lies on the border between Brampton and Mississauga, fire departments from Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga worked together to fight the fire.

Baird said crews were still working to extinguish hot spots Thursday evening, but that most of the flames have been put out. Firefighters drenched the grass surrounding the fire with water so it couldn't spread.

Crews are "hot and exhausted but doing well," he added.

The kilometre-wide fire closed Highway 407 in both directions, but both eastbound and westbound lanes have since reopened.

Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon Fire on scene of large grass fire, south of the 407 and the 410. 407 closed both directions, please stay clear of the area^gf <a href="https://t.co/xo6eDi53Jp">pic.twitter.com/xo6eDi53Jp</a> —@BramptonFireES

Peel paramedics spokesperson Steve Wheelans called the fire "gigantic," saying two ambulances were on standby for firefighters in case of any heat-related issues.

Wheelans said because it hadn't rained for a long time prior to the fire, the grass was brittle and dry.