Scarborough high school reopens after student, 17, stabbed

Social workers are available to support students and staff at a reopened Scarborough high school today after a Grade 12 student was stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, Toronto police said the injured student is in critical but stable condition.

A police spokesperson said investigators are not releasing information about a possible suspect. However earlier today a staff sergeant in 41 Division, where the stabbing occurred, told CBC News that a person of interest had been identified and police hope to "make an arrest in the very near future."

Birchmount Park Collegiate was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as officers responded to reports of a stabbing inside the high school just after 3 p.m. as students were being dismissed for the day.

The 17-year-old male victim, a student at the school, was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

Police said that officers would be at the high school today to make themselves available to anyone who may have information about the attack.

The stabbing comes two weeks after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, another Scarborough high school, left one student dead and injured another.

The incident is also the second stabbing to take place at Birchmount Park Collegiate this year, after a 14-year-old student was stabbed outside the high school in April. The student was taken to hospital by paramedics but not seriously injured.