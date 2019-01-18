Doctors predict disability and death from Birchmount Hospital cuts

Dozens of emergency room doctors are warning that cuts to women's and children's health services at Birchmount Hospital in Scarborough will lead to substandard care, disability and even deaths.

In a recent letter sent to Minister of Health Christine Elliott and the board and administration of the Scarborough Health Network (SHN), 41 physicians condemned plans to remove obstetrics and in-patient pediatrics from the hospital.

"We see no clear plan for safety for north Scarborough's children and women," the letter states. "We write to you now to say that the decision to remove these services is mistaken and will bring harm and even death to the most vulnerable in our community, and the risk to children and women who may come to emergency is significant and unmitigated by SHN plans.

"There is still opportunity to abandon these dangerous plans, and we urge you to do so immediately and restore trust in the hospital's direction."

Denis Lanoue, who is the president of the Heathwood Ratepayers Association that is located near the Hospital, said in a statement the facilities are set to close in seven weeks.

"It's no wonder doctors are issuing stark warnings, as they see their patients endangered because the premier and the minister refuse to live up to their commitments," he said.

Cardiologist Dr. Raymond Chan said in a previous interview the impending closure will take away services from a population of about 200,000 people.

The services to be cut will be relocated to Centenary and General hospitals, which are also part of the Scarborough Health Network.

We feel that our opinions on the matter are linchpin and our safety concerns should be addressed. - Physician letter

In the letter, the doctors say they have not been consulted on the cuts, nor asked to provide any input about any plans to move services.

"It is our medical opinion as front-line physicians that a community hospital in suburban Toronto such as the Birchmount should have these on-site services as a standard of care," the letter says. "Anything less is substandard and places at risk the health of the community's children and women.

"As the physicians expected to take the lead when critically ill children and women come to the hospital's emergency, we feel that our opinions on the matter are linchpin and our safety concerns should be addressed."

Representatives from the ministry and Scarborough Health Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Scarborough Health Network defended the move in a previous interview, saying there will continue to be an on-call pediatrician and an on-call obstetrician in Birchmount hospital's emergency department.

"In addition, every emergency doctor knows how to deliver a baby, and all of our emergency departments are equipped with obstetric emergency delivery kits with the necessary equipment for these situations," said Lisa Cipriano, communications officer for the Scarborough Health Network, in a previous interview.

