Male injured after reported stabbing at Scarborough high school

A male was injured after a reported stabbing at a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Earlier, police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police are now saying he is in stable condition.

Police said they were told of a stabbing at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute at 3663 Danforth Ave. at 3:07 p.m. Police said the male is reportedly a student.

Three suspects are believed to be involved.

Officers are at the scene helping with the dismissal of students from their classrooms. Police said parents can meet their children at the parking lot at Entrance 4, which is located at the east side of the school.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police believe the stabbing may have happened inside the school.

The male was rushed to hospital through an emergency run, police said.

Officers are investigating in the immediate area.

After the stabbing, the school was locked down, but that is being lifted and students are slowly being dismissed, according to the Toronto District School Board.