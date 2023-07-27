Suspect in killing of police dog Bingo charged in Toronto man's death: police

A man suspected of killing Toronto police dog Bingo has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death in an Etobicoke apartment building earlier this week, police say.

Police have identified the victim of Monday's shooting as Sophonias Haile, 24, of Toronto.

Police confirmed to CBC News on Thursday that the same man is believed to have shot the K9 a day after Haile's death, but would not comment further.

Earlier this week, Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said police went to an apartment building on Dixon Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday to arrest a 44-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder. The SIU would not say in which homicide the man was considered a suspect.

It was there that the police dog was shot, the agency said.

Bingo was part of the search and was shot by the suspect, it said. An officer then shot and injured the man.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and the SIU — which investigates interactions involving law enforcement that result in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault — invoked its mandate.

Bingo, a two-year-old German Shepherd, was shot and killed during a search for an armed suspect Tuesday, police say. (Toronto Police Service)

A day earlier, police responded to a shooting in The Queensway and Kipling Avenue area around 7:15 p.m., where it was reported someone was shot inside a unit.

Police have said that they believe the shooting was targeted. They also said earlier this week two suspects were outstanding.

Haile's death marks the 25th homicide in Toronto this year.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say anyone with information should contact 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.