Billy Talent to host benefit concert for Danforth shooting victims

Canadian rockers Billy Talent will host a benefit concert to support victims of the deadly shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood.

The band says they'll join fellow musicians City and Colour, Pup and a number of other unannounced artists to play the Toronto Together fundraiser at the Danforth Music Hall on Aug. 11.

The venue is steps away from the scene of a horrific rampage in which a gunman opened fire into restaurants and patios along Danforth Avenue. The shooting killed an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl and injured 13 others.

Proceeds from the concert, which will take place during the bustling Taste of the Danforth food festival, will be donated to the TorontoStrong fund.

Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood has long been home to a vibrant arts community. The late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie lived in the area while Billy Talent purchased a residence near the area years ago that they converted into a studio space.

Tickets will be limited to two per person and go on sale for $50 each on Wednesday.