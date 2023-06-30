Federal government to put up to $30M toward new facility at Toronto's Billy Bishop airport

The federal government is putting up to $30 million toward building a new preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport for travellers headed to the United States.

A preclearance facility is a designated space that enables travellers bound for the United States to complete all immigration, customers and agriculture inspections at Canadian airports before their departure.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra says it can open as soon as 2025, is expected to boost tourism, business and trade and can potentially attract more U.S. airlines to serve Canadian travellers.

"Billy Bishop is the largest transporter airport without this kind of preclearance facility in Canada, so there is a real strategic and economic value in putting this kind of facility right here at the airport," said Alghabra at a press conference Friday, adding the move was discussed for about a decade before it was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic

"All in all, this move is a great step forward for Toronto, for travellers and for our air sector."

The new facility will add at least 10 new U.S. destinations such as Philadelphia, PA and Atlanta, GA, the federal government said. It will reduce airport congestion, help move travellers and products faster and increase security.

"As we know the pandemic has been challenging for our industry, and emerging from the pandemic wasn't easy for any airport in this country," said RJ Steenstra, the president & CEO of PortsToronto, the owner and operator of the airport.

"But we are all looking forward to ensuring this industry gains strength and we invest in our passenger experiences."