'Suspicious item' found at Billy Bishop airport confirmed to be medical device
Passengers were forced to evacuate, security screening was temporarily suspended
A "suspicious item" found in a carry-on bag at Billy Bishop airport Monday morning has been identified as a medical device with no threat to public safety, airport officials said.
Police and firefighters were on scene as passengers were forced to leave and security screening was "temporarily suspended," a spokesperson for the airport said on Twitter around 9:25 a.m.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., airport officials said a full investigation conducted by Toronto police's Explosive Disposal Unit has confirmed that the item was a medical device and there is no safety threat.
Passengers should expect flight delays as airlines get back on schedule, the airport said.
"The site has been released, operations are returning to normal, and passenger screening has resumed," it said in a tweet.
