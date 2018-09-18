Bill to cut Toronto council won't be put to vote if stay granted, province's lawyer says

The Ontario government will not bring controversial Bill 31, which cuts Toronto council nearly in half, for a vote if an appeals court grants a stay of a judicial ruling from last week that blocked its initial legislation to slash the number of city councillors to 25 from 47.

Last week, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba deemed Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act, which would result in Torontonians electing 25 instead of 47 councillors this October, to be "unconstitutional" and "antithetical to the core principles of our democracy."

Last week, Premier Doug Ford's government made a second attempt at introducing legislation to slash Toronto council in the form of Bill 31, the Efficient Local Government Act, using a constitutional provision known as the notwithstanding clause.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks up during a sitting of the legislature, inside Queens Park in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

But meanwhile, the PCs are also seeking a stay of Belobaba's ruling, and lawyers for the province, as well as for council candidates and the city, are in court Tuesday making arguments for and against a stay. Each side has two hours to make its case.

Arguments are being heard before three judges at the Ontario Court of Appeal in downtown Toronto.

Robin Basu, lawyer for the Ontario government, was up first, and surprised the courtroom by saying Bill 31 would not be brought forward for a vote if a stay is granted. A stay would give the city clerk certainty over the election timeline, he said. The clerk could use the dates outlined in the original Bill 5, and would assuage her concerns about advance polling, he said.

Bill 31 puts into question whether advanced polling would occur. Rather than imposing it, the bill leaves that decision at the discretion of Toronto's city clerk.

"There is only one path available to assure the (Toronto city) clerk that she is in a position to proceed with an election with integrity and fairness on Oct. 22," Basu told the court. "It is simply not feasible to prepare for two elections at the same time."

If the province is successful, city staff would then immediately start planning for an election based on the 25-ward model rather than the 47-ward approach that went back into effect with Belobaba's decision.

The city and other parties in the case are expected to make their arguments later Tuesday.