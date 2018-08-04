Former cop reflects on stabbing death of fellow officer William Hancox 20 years later

The night of Aug. 4, 1998 still haunts Michael Sale.

It was 34 C and Highway 401 was shut down for maintenance.

The former commander of corporate communications was just wrapping up his day around 10 p.m. when he heard radio chatter about an injured officer on Neilson Road in Scarborough.

"I could hear the frantic reports of people attending to the needs of the officer," he told CBC Toronto.

Sale already had his bags packed for a business trip the following day but when he heard that the cop was seriously hurt, he cancelled and headed to Sunnybrook Hospital.

"I recall walking outside and seeing five or six officers standing quietly, some of them still covered in blood from their efforts," he said.

Det.-Const. William Hancox, 32, died that night.

It always eats at me - where would Bill Hancox be today? - Michael Sale

Toronto police rallied to launch a massive manhunt. More than 200 officers, many of them off-duty, combed the city searching for clues.

"We had lost one of the most respected members of our organization but we still had a responsibility to carry on with the pursuit of the people responsible," Sale recalled.

In the highly charged investigation that followed, stunning details about desperate strangers and negligent colleagues would emerge.

Hancox was working undercover in a Scarborough parking lot that day when two women, Elaine Cece and Mary Taylor, approached him.

The women, both homeless and battling drug addictions at the time, told a jury that they that they hoped to steal his van to escape the city.

Elaine Cece and Mary Taylor confessed to the killing of Det-Const. William Hancox. (CBC)

They took his life instead, stabbing him several times and leaving him to bleed out near his vehicle.

Hancox radioed for help but it arrived too late.

Two years later, five officers were charged with negligence and deceit under the Police Services Act in relation to the incident.

They were all a part of Hancox's undercover team.

Det. Elmer Manuel and Det. Const. Larry Smith did not show up at the stakeout the night of Hancox's murder, and went to two different bars instead, police said.

The two were charged with consuming alcohol and neglect of duty.

Sale says they may not have made it to Hancox in time because of the randomness of the killing — but that's beside the point.

"Anyone in the area who might've been supporting the team probably couldn't have gotten to the event in time, but that didn't diminish the understanding that the team wasn't consolidated as it should've been," he said.

Det. Steve Pattison and Det. Geoff Hesse were the first to arrive at the scene. But at the trial, police say, they did not tell the entire truth while testifying under oath.

Security footage shows Hancock buying a pop at a convenience store moments before his death. (CBC)

The police chief at the time, Julian Fantino, charged them with deceit.

Supt. Paul Gottschalk, who was head of the professional standards unit, was the fifth officer charged.

"It did cast a bit of a shadow at the time," Sale said. But the tensions didn't last, he added.

"There's always a resilience and a determination within the ranks to carry on with their work," said Sale, who served with Toronto police for 30 years.

Thousands of police officers from across North America showed up for the funeral of William Hancox. (CBC)

William Hancox had been with the force for 10 years at the time of his death.

The brutal and unexpected nature of his death is something Sale has had to come to terms with as a fellow officer.

"Police work has a lot of randomness associated with it and it will always be that way," he said. "On any given day, one never knows what's going to happen."

"It's always that next 911 call."

At the time, Hancox's wife was pregnant and the couple had a two-year-old daughter.

"It always eats at me — where would Bill Hancox be today? Where would his career be?" Sale said.