Federal minister joins Toronto mayor to lay out plan to house hundreds of asylum seekers
Bill Blair, John Tory are set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET
The federal minister of border security and Toronto's mayor are set to discuss housing today for some 450 asylum seekers scheduled to leave accommodations in college residences next week.
Bill Blair and John Tory will hold a joint news conference at city hall starting at 10 a.m. ET. They'll provide an update on accommodtion plans as the Aug. 9 deadline to move them out of residences at Humber and Centennial approaches.
On Wednesday, Ottawa announced it would pay for the asylum seekers, who have been at the colleges since May, to stay in hotels throughout the Greater Toronto Area (Mississauga, Markham and the west Toronto suburb of Etobicoke) until the end of September.
Come Oct. 1, the city will be responsible for housing the families and providing them with basic necessities.
Tory has repeatedly cautioned his provincial and federal counterparts that the city lacks the necessary resources to help refugee claimants find long-term housing solutions, and pleaded for financial help.
Ottawa has since committed $11 million in additional funding, but the newly elected Progressive Conservative government in Ontario has been less forthcoming.
Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's minister responsible for immigration, has blamed the federal government for what she says is an unsustainable "crisis" for the province. MacLeod and Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of immigration, have traded barbs in the media over the issue.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with the premiers of Quebec and Saskatchewan, has demanded that Ottawa cover all of the province's expenses for processing and housing asylum seekers, a figure that, according to MacLeod, stands at around $200 million.
Advocates and front-line workers in Toronto have been sharply critical of all three levels of government, saying that a long-term vision for how to house and support asylum seekers is necessary to deal with the influx.
