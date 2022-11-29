Ontario court strikes down law limiting wages for public sector workers

An Ontario court has struck down a law that limited wages for public sector workers.

The Superior Court of Justice says the Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, more commonly known as Bill 124, "is not a reasonable limit on a right that can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society under s.1 of the Charter."

In a ruling Tuesday, the court said the act hinders collective bargaining in a manner it calls "substantial interference."

Groups representing several hundred thousand public sector employees challenged the constitutionality of Bill 124, a law passed in 2019 that limits wage increases at one per cent per year for Ontario Public Service employees as well as broader public sector workers.

The province argued the law did not infringe constitutional rights.

Unions representing government workers, teachers nurses and university faculty members argued the law had taken away meaningful collective bargaining, thereby violating the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The provisions of the bill were to be in effect for three years as new contracts were negotiated, and the Tories had said it was a time-limited approach to help eliminate the deficit.

Justice Markus Koehnen says the law infringes on the applicants' rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.