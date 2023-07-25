Girl, 17, charged after allegedly stolen vehicle strikes Toronto bike cop: police

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after a Toronto bicycle cop was struck by a driver in an allegedly stolen vehicle in Parkdale over the weekend.

Multiple officers were on bikes in the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street West on Saturday at around 2:22 p.m., police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Officers spotted a stolen vehicle at the time, which was stopped in the northbound lanes on the roadway, police said.

"As officers approached the vehicle on bicycles, the driver accelerated towards them, forcing one officer to abandon their bicycle," the release said.

"In an attempt to flee the scene, the stolen vehicle then struck and injured another officer."

Police released video footage of the incident, which shows a red car speed off after hitting an officer. Police say two people were in the car at the time.

Warning | this video includes violent content:

Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West.

The officer who was injured was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl who police say was in the vehicle at the time of the incident was arrested and now faces eight charges including dangerous operation causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm and theft exceeding $5,000. Police say they are still searching for the driver.

The girl cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She is due to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Police say they are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident.