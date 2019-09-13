ShetheNorth rally for Bianca Andreescu set for Sunday in Mississauga

When it comes to celebrating hometown hero Bianca Andreescu, Mississauga is going all out.

At a public rally set for Sunday afternoon, the teenage tennis star will be given a key to the city, while officials will also unveil an "Andreescu Way" street sign (although the street itself has yet to be selected).

Andreescu, 19, has been basking in her U.S. Open victory since touching down in Canada this week — even fielding a message from Drake.

She's had a meteoric rise over the last year, culminating in her win against Serena Williams this past Saturday. She also beat Williams in early August to take the Rogers Cup.

Andreescu is now the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

On Sunday, her fans are invited to Celebration Square in Mississauga for a public rally at 4:30 p.m.

A DJ and percussionist group will play until 5 p.m., at which point Andreescu and Crombie will take the stage. More details are here.

It might not be the only chance for GTA fans to show Andreescu some love.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said that she can have a parade in Toronto if she wants, an idea Andreescu said she liked.