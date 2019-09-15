Mississauga plans big tribute for tennis star Bianca Andreescu today

Ten of thousands are expected to gather in Mississauga on Sunday to cheer tennis star Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu, 19, won the U.S. Open last weekend, becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Mississauga, was a student there and trained at the city's Ontario Racquet Club.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is expected to give Andreescu a key to the city and to unveil a street sign named "Andreescu Way" in her honour. The street itself has yet to be selected.

The "She The North" rally begins at 4:30 p.m. in Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Dr.

Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the rally. According to his schedule, he will deliver remarks.

