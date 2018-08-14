Doug Ford's government officially cuts size of Toronto city council

Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives have approved a plan to reduce the number of Toronto city councillors from 47 to 25 ahead of this October's election.

The government passed the Better Local Government Act, also known as Bill 5, on Tuesday afternoon at Queen's Park, despite receiving no support from the opposition parties who condemned the move as undemocratic during the debates on the measure.

PC MPPS cheered as the bill passed, while the other side of the Legislature was silent.

The legislation aligns Toronto's ward map with provincial ridings, while extending the nomination period for council candidates until Sept. 14.

Mayor John Tory and a majority of Toronto councillors oppose the change, and are set to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days to decide whether or not to challenge Ford's shocking move — first announced just weeks ago, after many candidates had already signed up to run in the Oct. 22 election — in court.

Rocco Achampong, who was set to run for council in Ward 13, Eglinton-Lawrence, is already seeking an injunction to block the Ford government's move. A judge is set to hear his argument on Aug. 31.

The approved legislation also allows some regional municipalities to appoint the head of council, rather than hold a general election.

Those regional municipalities would be able to change that in the future, the Act states.

The summer session at Queen's Park has now ended, with MPPs not expected back until Sept. 24.