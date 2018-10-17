Ontario killer and rapist Paul Bernardo denied parole

UPDATE: The parole board has decided Paul Bernardo will remain behind bars. In his first attempt at getting parole, the Ontario rapist and killer was denied.

The mother of one of Paul Bernardo's victims told his parole board hearing that today has been an "emotional hell" for her, because she has to be in the same room as her daughter's killer.

"I don't want to be here," Debbie Mahaffy said at the hearing in Bath, Ont. "I do not want to be in the same room [with Bernardo]. I do not want to participate. Yet, here I am."

Paul Bernardo has been denied parole after serving 25 years for rape and murder. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, rapes and first-degree murders of two teenaged girls in the early 1990s, including Mahaffy's daughter, and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The designated dangerous offender has been eligible for full parole since February, having served 25 years behind bars.

Leslie Mahaffy was 14 years old when she was kidnapped, tortured and killed in June 1991 at the Port Dalhousie, Ont., home of Bernardo and his then-girlfriend, Karla Homolka. They then dismembered her body, encasing her remains in cement and dumping them in a nearby lake.

"We have to relive Leslie's pain and horror," Mahaffy said. "Our pain and horror ... as if it happened yesterday."

Leslie Mahaffy was 14 years old when she was kidnapped, tortured and killed by Bernardo and Homolka. (Handout/Canadian Press)

Donna French's daughter, Kristen, was 15 when she was captured, held by Bernardo and Homolka and tortured for three days, before she was killed.

French told the hearing that Bernardo should never see freedom again.

"How does one describe such immeasurable pain so as to give even the slightest understanding of the overwhelming sadness, the emptiness, and pain we feel even after 26 years of dealing with our loss?" French said.

She also noted that the law was changed after Bernardo's incarceration to allow for consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.

The CBC's Ron Charles is watching the parole hearing via video feed with other members of the media in a room at the Bath medium security prison. Bernardo is incarcerated at the nearby Millhaven Correctional Centre, a maximum security prison, which is where the hearing is taking place.

He reports the two women read their statements from behind Bernardo, and that Bernardo, sitting between his lawyer and his parole officer, looked down at the table with his hands in his lap as they spoke.

Survivor speaks

A third woman also spoke to the board. Jennifer is one of 14 women whom Bernardo has admitted to raping.

She described how she was walking home on an evening in May 1988 when he attacked her from behind, dragged her into some bushes and raped her. The result has been emotional devastation from which she has never recovered, she said.

"After the assault, I really became a shell of a person," she said. "He should never be considered for any freedom for the rest of his life."

Bernardo spoke after the three women.

He told hearing that he did horrible things in the past.

Empathy seems recent: parole board member

He said he had long suffered anxiety and performance issues and his crimes were an attempt to deal with that.

Bernardo also claimed programs and counselling during his time in prison have helped him realize the horror of his crimes, and that he cries whenever he thinks of them.

He said that at the time, he felt justified in his savage behaviour, but no longer.

"What I did was so dreadful. I hurt a lot of people," Bernardo told parole board member Suzanne Poirier. "I cry all the time."

Poirier said that to the parole board, Bernardo's empathy seemed to be recent.

Bernardo's crimes over several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s, some of which he videotaped, sparked widespread terror and revulsion.

Bernardo's parole officer said he had made few if any gains during his time behind bars.

The hearing continues.