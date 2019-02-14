Man in his 20s killed in Rexdale shooting

A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in Rexdale, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to the scene on Bergamot Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

A neighbour heard the shots and ran to her window, which overlooks the scene. She refused to give her name, saying she was too afraid for her safety to do so.

The neighbour said she ran down to the street and found the victim on the ground between two buildings. She tried to speak to him, but he was unresponsive, she said. She immediately called police, and paramedics arrived a short time after.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was in 20s but had no further details about the victim.

"Witnesses indicated that they heard gunshots, but they didn't see it," said Toronto police Insp. Stacey Davis of 23 Division.

"At least one suspect was seen fleeing the scene," she added, though she did not provide a description.

The forensics unit was working in the area overnight.

Anyone with potentially useful information or video is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.