Bell reports 'service disruptions' to wireless, TV, internet in GTA
Company says crews are working to restore services
Some Bell customers in the Greater Toronto Area may be experiencing disruptions to their wireless, Internet and TV services, the company says.
In a tweet, Bell confirmed there are "service disruptions" in the GTA on Saturday morning.
"Some Bell wireless, internet and TV customers in the GTA may be experiencing service disruptions," Bell said in a tweet.
"We are working as quickly as possible to restore full services."
Marc Choma, director of communications for Bell, said in an email to CBC Toronto that the company is looking into the problem.
No other details were available.
