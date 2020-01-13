Lebanese-Canadian business leaders call on feds to match $2.5 million donation to Beirut relief

Lebanese-Canadian business leaders in Toronto are committing to raise $2.5 million to support relief efforts in Beirut after a deadly explosion devastated Lebanon's capital Wednesday.

They are also calling on the federal government to match their funds as bodies continue to be pulled from the rubble, following the powerful blast that has killed more than 150 people and wounded thousands.

The business owners include Mohamad Fakih, the founder and CEO of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, along with Rola Dagher, the president of Cisco Systems Canada.

At a press conference Friday, Fakih and Dagher also announced that they will form an organization called the Lebanese Canadian Coalition.

Canada announced this week that up to $5 million in humanitarian aid will be sent to Lebanon. CBC News has asked the federal government if it will match the coalition's fundraising efforts but has yet to receive a response.

Blast came from stockpile of ammonium nitrate

The strength of the explosion left buildings decimated or uninhabitable in the nearly 10-kilometre radius of the blast.

Days after the tragedy, the streets of Beirut remain filled with rubble and debris, with dozens of people still missing. Around 300,000 people, 12 per cent of the city's population, are unable to return to their homes.

While the cause of the blast is believed to be due to thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate that caught fire while stored at Beirut's port, Lebanese officials are asking France to provide satellite imagery to rule out any kind of third-party intervention.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Friday that the previous government knew about the danger of the ammonium nitrate stockpile, which had been at the port since 2013 when it was confiscated from an impounded ship.

Aoun has been in his position since 2016.

The Lebanese government has launched an investigation, but many citizens are blaming the disaster on internal corruption.