Being Black in Toronto: How faith helped guide a former youth activist

Troy Williams was a member of Unity Force, a small group formed in the 1980s to educate young black youth.

Now nearly 30 years later, with Unity Force disbanded, he's one of several of the group's members who spoke to CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond on how far society has come, and how far we still have to go.

DD: What has Troy Williams been up to since the Unity Force days?

TW: I'm pretty much doing some of the same things that I've was doing in Unity Force. Being positive and still teaching the young people and still just trying to be that voice to help young people and help our people to understand who we are. When I was in Unity Force, I still had questions as to why we were in the position that we're in as black people and what more needed to be done just to move forward and get out of the situation that we were in as a people. Of course that led me to the doors of the Israelite Nation ... Find people who are going to be like-minded, who are going to support you, who are going to help you achieve your goals.

DD: Is that what you found at the Israelite Nation?

TW: Absolutely. And a very good mentor in terms of my elder, the founder of this organization, of the Israelite Nation. Having that father figure, that older person who can guide you and steer you in the right direction is very important. And that helps you get that foundation to ground you. Also, awareness of self is so important. If you don't know who you are, don't know where you've been, how do you know where you're going? And that's so important. Read. Read a lot.

DD: Growing up in public housing, people always ask me, how come you didn't fall into the traps? How come you didn't fall into those stereotypes?

TW: I think I just always wanted something good, something positive for myself. Just being in housing at the time, certain area, you see things that happens there, right? So you just don't want to get involved. But it's more than just me, more than myself. How can I give a hand to someone else? How can I help a brother or a sister come along for the ride, the journey, right?

DD: Have things gotten better when it comes to racial equality in Toronto and the GTA?

TW: I was very angry back then, because I just wasn't happy with the state of my people. I wasn't happy with how I was treated growing up in this society in Canada, I don't necessarily have a heavy Caribbean accent. And I remember talking on the phone, doing a phone interview for a job and then when you get to the place to actually meet who you talked to on the phone and then it's like, "Oh, you're Troy. Oh, I'm sorry the position was just filled." Things like that. And even going to school in our area, most of the teachers lived outside of the neighbourhood, so they never related to us. They didn't treat us right.

You know what happened one time? There were a few police that came to Westview [Centennial Secondary School] to play basketball. We used to play basketball against the police. A couple days later, me and one of my friends, we were in the mall and we just bought tracksuits from one of the athletic stores in the mall. They stopped us, the same dudes, stopped us, accused us of stealing tracksuits.

So I was like, "Don't you remember us? We were just playing basketball the other day." And they would not have it. They wanted to arrest us.

DD: What does that do to your psyche as a young person growing up in this society?

TW: It just makes you… it seems hopeless. Like every turn. Even people who are supposed to be friendly in the neighbourhood, that you just had a basketball game with, that they see you a couple days later and they see you as a criminal. It makes it very, very difficult to just see yourself as a productive member of society.

DD: How does this generation's activism compare to what you started with Unity Force 3 decades ago?

TW: I think, back then, we were very proactive. We tried to do things before something happened. There was some incidents that took place that we were a part of it, but a lot of it, what we did, putting programs together, going to the board of education and trying to get some changes done, sitting down with the police, the chief of police and getting changes done and doing so much more. Going to dances, and we did security at a lot of the community dances to make sure that there wasn't any violence or there wasn't any issues. We had a very proactive way of how we approached it. Whereas today it might be more of a reactionary, like something happens and you react to it. And you have to be proactive.

DD: You're raising young black men. It is more difficult. The playing field is not level. What do you tell your sons as they try to navigate this life?

TW: One thing that's very important is that I let my sons know that I love them. Growing up, we didn't hear that from the older men. Whether it was no father, or stepfather and the stepfather never really played the role… we didn't get that. I let them know that that's important to know that they're loved.

