Being Black in Toronto: How a former youth activist uses art to keep fighting

Thirty years ago, Wendy Motion Brathwaite was a member of Unity Force, a small group formed to educate black youth.

Now, with Unity Force disbanded, she's one of the group's members who spoke to CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond to reflect on how far society has come, and how far we still have to go. Here is the second in our series.

Wendy Motion Brathwaite was a member of a black youth activist group called Unity Force 30 years ago. She spoke with CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond about what's changed since then, and what hasn't. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Dwight Drummond: What drew you to Unity Force when you were young?

Wendy Motion Brathwaite: So much was going on at the time. Not only in the community but in art and music. Things are telling us to get up and be heard, to stand up and be identified. A lot was going on in regards to youth being aware of what's happening in education, in the so-called corrections system. Seeing themselves being targeted by law enforcement, young black males being killed by law enforcement. Seeing what's happening in the communities. But Unity Force to me was like, yeah I can get in there with others just like me.

A lot of kids were growing up either wanting to learn about themselves, realizing more and more it wasn't in the mainstream. When you turned on the TV in Toronto you weren't seeing yourself, on the radio you weren't hearing yourself, in the books at school you weren't reading about yourself, so a place like a Unity Force and so many other community and action based organization were doing that. They were filling that gap.

Wendy Motion Brathwaite, right, speaking at a Unity Force event at the Hungarian Hall in 1989. (CBC)

DD: You've chosen the arts as your advocacy role. What kind of role do the arts play in the struggle?

WMB: I think the arts has been a mobilizing force in this city from time. It's offered spaces for our communities to come together. Whether it's a block party or a jam to a play to an open mic, just having those spaces alone, bringing people from all over, maybe different neighbourhoods, different areas... bringing them together to mobilize with each other, to perform for each other and therefore impact each other with that creativity.

It happened then, it's happening now and I think it's always been a part of our expression of the way we've chosen to address the impressions or repressions. The way we've chosen to address being silenced, so we make our voices heard in all different types of ways. The arts have been a way to speak to those who understand and speak to those who want to hear or visualize what it is you're trying to say or to learn to understand. I find that just using word or art and music and the stage is a way we can build that conversation and to continue to break down these walls that often separate us and to do it with no apology.

There's many ways that we have impacted the culture of this city, country, the politics, the philosophy. We've impacted the way people move, sound, eat, take in information and so there's a feeling of there's no reason to be banging on doors, these are my doors. Open them.

DD: Can the arts be used to fight some of the ills young people are facing?

WMB: The arts are a way of vocalizing our experiences. They're a way of conversing about what we are dealing with. To express ourselves. To question ourselves. And a way to write our own story. What I love about artistic expression is these spaces can also be places of documentation. They're a way to document what is happening right now. It's a moment in time. Whether it's film or television or photography. And I think it's so important we have these intergenerational conversations. That's how I know what people were singing about in the 60s because I can put on a record.

Oraltorio: A Theatrical Mixtape

Wendy Motion Brathwaite, left, rehearses for her show, Otarlotio: A Theatrical Mixtape, with DJ L'Oqenz. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

DD: What are you working on now that you're sharing with people?

WMB: Right now, I'm working on Oraltorio: A Theatrical Mixtape. A piece with myself and DJ L'Oqenz. It's directed by Mumbi Tindyebwa and movement by Roger C. Jeffrey. We have a team that's bringing audio theatrical word sound drama experience looking at how through the diaspora, Black women have used sound, or sound is one way to resist being silenced.

It's definitely a Toronto story and looking to see those lines, that lineage is connected to the Caribbean, to Africa, to South America. And how this music and these sounds have echoed throughout our whole DNA.

Struggle & Opportunity: Being Black in Toronto will be streamed LIVE on Facebook and Twitter starting at 7:30 p.m.