Being Black in Toronto: How a former youth activist learned to rely on himself

Alton Morgan was one of the members of Unity Force, a small group formed in the 1980s to educate black youth.

Now nearly 30 years later, with the group disbanded, Morgan was among the members who spoke to Dwight Drummond on how far society has come, and how far we still have to go. Morgan spoke to CBC Toronto at AMP Studio Cafe - the business he owns and operates at St Clair and Oakwood avenues.

Here is the fourth and final part of our series.

DD: Are you surprised that three decades later, we are still dealing with the same symptoms of the problem ?

AM: One would say it's our failure. I don't necessarily believe that. I believe that we are a part of a society. I would not be surprised if I walk into an elevator and a black woman clenches her purse. Why? Because she's going through the same media that I'm going through, everybody in this society is going through.

Former Unity Force member Alton Morgan now owns and operates AMP Studio Cafe at St. Clair Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

When people get to define you, you start to act and react to that definition. So if somebody is saying you're a pimp, you're a drug dealer, you're a crack dealer, you're a crackhead, all of a sudden you start to take on these false garments and saying, "This is who I am." That's not who you are. It's a matter of self discovery to find out who the hell you are. That's really it.

DD: You went backpacking in Europe after high school.

AM: I went to look for myself, to find myself in Europe. But I realized, nobody there looks like me!

The beautiful thing about that for me was that you grew up with a group mentality, you know, you grew up in these certain neighbourhoods and everything was kind of consensus by the group, by the group, by the group. So when you're travelling by yourself, especially throughout Europe, as well as I did touch base in north Africa and all that stuff, it's like, "Hey, I'm going to make my decision now," and trying to find your decision at that age, your teenage years, instead of the group decision, that was helpful in discovering who I am.

'As long as there’s racial discrimination, which there always will be in my eyes, there’s always going to be Unity Force, hopefully,' said Unity Force member Alton Morgan to CBC Toronto in 1989. (CBC)

DD: Are you seeing similar issues that you were fighting against back then? Are you still seeing the generation coming up after you going through some of the same negative issues?

AM: I think they're going through a lot of the negative issues, but differently. Differently in the sense that we had a sense of group, community. If you will, an "us against them" mentality. You had a group you could fall back to and you felt comfortable. Now it's seemingly, and maybe it's just my age and separation from what's going on, but it's seemingly individual.

The cellphones and all of the variations of things, not to mention what happened to hip-hop culture, changed the mind state. It's all about the money.

DD: Instead of "fight the power," which is what we had when we were growing up.

AM: Exactly. It's no longer about building ourselves up as a community. It's like, "I need to get rich and if I have to tear everybody else down in the process of it all, that's what's gonna happen."

Former Unity Force member Alton Morgan speaks to CBC Toronto at AMP Studio Cafe. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

DD: Was that mindset of understanding who who were, what your ancestry was ... Was that way of looking at the world, was that something then that helped you to succeed? Did being part of this group and having that kind of thinking help you guys to be successful?

AM: First thing I'd like to say is, there's so many traps. When you see the obstacle course and setting off on your life as a teenager and you see the obstacle course in front of you, you're aware of a lot of the traps. So you can avoid and you can swing, jump over certain things.

Everybody has fallen into one of the traps, maybe pulled themselves out and go forward again. Including myself.

Success. What does that mean? The way I look at it, I'm still in the fight. I'm still swinging. It's no time to stop and take a picture.

DD: Do we need to rekindle something like Unity Force? We have Black Lives Matter and other groups. Do we need something to help young people get some tools?

AM: Yes but here's the thing about communication. If we don't have any form of communicating with ourselves, we are always going to have the broken telephone.

A group like Unity Force has been technically erased for the last 30 years. The young kids coming up are like, "That generation actually did something?" I think each generation is coming up thinking, "I'm going to be the one to do it and there's no continuation." If there was some sort of library, some sort of collection to say, this is the backs you're standing on right now and these are the people that you can go to to get some advice, get some direction, get something done, that works for me. If every group is starting off individually without the base they're going to fall into the same problems of being erased.

Struggle & Opportunity: Being Black in Toronto will be streamed LIVE on Facebook and Twitter starting at 7:30 p.m.