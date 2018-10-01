Being black in Toronto: A former youth activist speaks about what's changed ... and what hasn't

Garth Bobb will be one of the panelists Wednesday at the CBC Toronto event Struggle & Opportunity: Being Black in Toronto.

Bobb was part of a small group called Unity Force, which was formed in the 1980s, as a way to educate black youth.

Now nearly 30 years later, with Unity Force disbanded, Bobb and some of the group's other members spoke to CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond to reflect on how far society has come, and how far we still have to go.

Here is the first in our series.

DD: The complaints you had back then, you think that still resonates today?



GB:I think there's been movement, but I think it's still relevant. The very fact that we would have a reaction like we did in the black community to a movie like Black Panther shows you. There was a yearning for something like that. Positive portrayal of an African civilization that was advanced, that was technologically sound. That was exciting because we don't see that.

"There's a sense of 'I don't care'"

Garth Bobb was a member of a black youth activist group called Unity Force 30 years ago. He spoke with CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond about what's changed since then, and what hasn't. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

GB: There's a certain amount of confidence that comes with knowing who you are, having an identity and knowing your background and being connected to a rich history. That instills a sense of pride. You start thinking about things like legacy for your children, what are you going to leave behind, how are you going to help them not start off from zero. Seeing not only years ahead, but generations ahead. A lot of the negativity that we're seeing with youth nowadays, the violence… it's because those individuals are just seeing today. They're trying to survive as best they can for today. Because they're only seeing today, they can't see beyond that, there's a sense of 'I don't care'.

On his wife being called the N-word by a school trustee

Garth's Bobb's wife, Charline Grant, was at the centre of a scandal at the York Region District School Board. Grant filed a complaint with the board alleging her son was being discriminated against. After a meeting, trustee Nancy Elgie admitted to using the N-word to describe Grant. She apologized but stayed in her role. After a series of heated board meetings, Elgie resigned. Grant is now running for school trustee in York Region.

Charline Grant received an apology from school board trustee Nancy Elgie after the 82-year-old uttered a racial slur against her, but the mother of three says issues of systemic racism have long gone unaddressed under the watch of the board's current director. (CBC)

GB: I wasn't surprised. One of the problems with institutional racism, and subtle racism, is that it puts the onus on the victimized, to prove that you're not crazy. Sometimes you're in a situation where a racist incident has occurred and you're the victim of it and you walk away from it asking yourself, "Am I crazy? Did that just happen?" Our situation, because a lot of what was happening with our son was so subtle and there were numerous micro-aggressions that were taking place, we felt like we were in a situation where we had to prove that there was something wrong. So what that trustee did helped us. And it's at the top. It's at the trustee level. These are people given stewardship over the board and it trickles down. If this is what's happening at the top, how can you expect any different trickling down? It did spark things, it did change things but I think it was positive, for lack of a better term, towards the solutions we wanted.

The unsolved murders of Candice Rochelle & Kyrie Bobb

In May 2016, Candice Rochelle Bobb was fatally shot while in the back seat of a car. Her 24-week old baby was delivered by an emergency C-section but died three weeks later.

Candice Rochelle Bobb, 33 and pregnant, was returning home from a basketball game in March 2016 when the car she was sitting in was sprayed with bullets in Rexdale. Bobb was killed. Her child, Kyrie, was delivered by emergency C-section four months premature. He died three weeks later. The murders of Bobb - and her son - remain unsolved.

DD: When Candice was shot, the whole community, not even just the black community, they look at that and all they're thinking about is this incredible act of violence, perpetrated by these young people. How do we as a society get to younger people so that things like that don't happen?

GB: How do you add value to someone's life who believes their life does not have value? You teach them, educate them, take them under your wing. You build that foundation that you and I had; you build it deep, you build it wide, so they can build a valuable life on it. That's the physical solution.

There's a term from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission: intergenerational trauma. Individuals who have PTSD actually pass that on to their children and their children exhibit those same symptoms.

If you think about the levels of trauma that our people have faced, start from slave trade, Jim Crow in the United States and here too, and you think about those things as a people we went through, have we ever been treated for PTSD? Have we addressed those issues? Is it any surprise, should it be a surprise that these things are being passed on from one generation to the next?

"When I think about Black Lives Matter, I thought about us"

DD: It seems there's more volume on these issues now. I tell people all the time, having that self-awareness, knowing my history and not believing the hype as Public Enemy told us back then helped me to succeed. Do you think the issues we're seeing today comes from that? Even if the volume has been turned up?

Members of Black Lives Matter Toronto take part in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, 2016. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

GB:Because the volume has been turned up, those that are in a situation to hear it will hear it louder and clearer than before. But those who are busy trying to survive the next day will still tune that out. When I think about Black Lives Matter, I thought about us. There is a spot for different branches to the army, if you want to use that analogy. There's room for everybody and different approaches. There's the activists, the advocates, the lobbyists, the spiritual leaders then there's the militia, like Black Lives Matter. If everybody is working together and doing their part. The way that I look at groups like BLM, I support them and try to argue for them. I'm wondering if those older elders used to look at us that way as we were criticizing them.

