Opposition parties decry beer and wine tweets by Ontario PC MPPs

The Progressive Conservatives latest informal Twitter campaign is being met with mockery in some corners of the internet.

PC MPPs spent the weekend tweeting support for expanding beer and wine sales to convenience stores, a tactic the government has previously used to push messaging on other issues like the carbon tax.

While the flurry of tweets racked up likes from supporters, other Twitter users were not exactly impressed given the focus on alcohol sales comes amid government cuts to public services like education and public health.

The opposition parties called the co-ordinated campaign "misguided" and "cynical," and said it appears to be falling flat with some voters.

The tweets include photos of MPPs posing in casual clothes as they talk to shop keepers, while others include videos of MPPs addressing viewers as they relax outside of the Ontario legislature.

Even Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted her support, but she did not include a photo of herself.

We are giving the people of Newmarket—Aurora choice and convenience when buying beer and wine to enjoy responsibly. Ontarians should be able to support local businesses by buying beer and wine from convenience stores like Andrew’s Convenience. <a href="https://t.co/LMSBwqcVk1">pic.twitter.com/LMSBwqcVk1</a> —@celliottability

NDP and Green Party MPPs say the tweets are another example of the government prioritizing populist measures over public services.

The campaign follows legislation introduced Monday that would allow the province to rip up a 10-year contract with The Beer Store that was signed by the previous Liberal government. The deal permitted an expansion of beer and wine sales to hundreds of grocery stores but also gave a coalition of big brewers considerable control over the rollout.

To put beer and wine in corner stores, the province has to break an agreement signed with Beer Store co-owners Molson, Labatt and Sleeman. The Beer Store has already indicated it plans to file a legal challenge over the termination.

That feeling when you can't get some cold beer at your corner store. <a href="https://t.co/9vppTidlqm">pic.twitter.com/9vppTidlqm</a> —@DaveSmithPtbo

Ontario NDP finance critic Sandy Shaw called the campaign "unfortunate" and pointed to a significant number of critical replies coming from Twitter users.

"It looks like a gimmick. It's not a good look on them to be talking about beer and wine in corner stores when everyday Ontarians have other concerns," Shaw said.

Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/PBethlenfalvy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PBethlenfalvy</a> and I agree, Ontarians should be able to buy beer and wine at local stores here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Durham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Durham</a> and across the province. Why should multi-national companies be the only ones to sell beer? We want to give people choice & convenience when buying beer and wine! <a href="https://t.co/ju86ZWpW3m">pic.twitter.com/ju86ZWpW3m</a> —@RodPhillips01

The campaign sends a "chilling signal" to investors that the province doesn't respect contracts, she continued.

"Investors want stability and predictability and those two words do not describe this government at all," she said.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the unofficial "beer campaign" shows the provincial government is failing to see the real priorities of Ontario people.

Our government wants to put customers first. Beer and wine in corner stores is one way we are doing that. Choice and convenience also supports small businesses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fairness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fairness</a> <a href="https://t.co/8WpLljQuit">pic.twitter.com/8WpLljQuit</a> —@douglasdowney

"This is just cynical politics at its worst," he said. "The Ford government is trying to change the channel from their poll numbers that are going down due to all the cuts, and they are trying to deliver immediate gratification through expanded beers sales, putting the province at legal risk and financial risk of breaking up a contract."

"I would say it's misguided priorities."

If you're picking up some chips and dip at Anthony's store on Highway 17 East of North Bay, wouldn't it be nice to grab some beer or a bottle of wine too? We hear you! <a href="https://t.co/raiUhBbx37">pic.twitter.com/raiUhBbx37</a> —@VictorFedeli

Schreiner said the premier did not campaign on ripping up the contract and that the government could either renegotiate the contract or wait until it expires.

"It's putting Ontario's reputation at risk that it's not a province that respects the rule of law or a province where a contract is not worth the paper that it's written on," he said.

As for the government itself, Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for the premier's office, said in a statement that the PCs made a campaign promise to bring "more choice" to people in Ontario.

"The fact that the government is moving ahead with its plan to expand the sale of beer and wine for Ontario consumers should come as no surprise to anyone," Yelich said.

Yelich also defended the use of tweets to promote government plans even though not all constituents have Twitter accounts.

"In this digital age, it's not uncommon for elected officials to use social media to speak directly to their constituents," she said.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrantfordBrant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrantfordBrant</a>, it’s seems so simple to be able to buy beer or wine in your local stores. Not a big deal but just another way <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/workingtogetherforyou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#workingtogetherforyou</a>! <a href="https://t.co/xMSz2PIXmX">pic.twitter.com/xMSz2PIXmX</a> —@WillBoumaBrant

Our government wants to give people choice and convenience when buying beer and wine. It’s the fair thing to do! <a href="https://t.co/W4rfHsa3lb">pic.twitter.com/W4rfHsa3lb</a> —@ToddSmithPC

Our government has just announced that it wants to give all Ontarians more choice and convenience when it comes to buying beer and wine. I’m looking forward to more choice and convenience are you? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Willowdale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Willowdale</a> <a href="https://t.co/WHFLSPtIyq">pic.twitter.com/WHFLSPtIyq</a> —@StanChoMPP

Milos is excited to be able to sell beer and wine in his corner store - the store has seen a lot of changes since this photo was taken, and this is a good one! <a href="https://t.co/TstH6BnkdG">pic.twitter.com/TstH6BnkdG</a> —@samoosterhoff