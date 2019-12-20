'It just went crazy': Beastie Boys-themed holiday card by Toronto family goes viral

When Angela Young decided to add a video component to her yearly holiday tradition of creating a card for family and close friends — the Beastie Boys music was an easy choice.

Young and her two sons — Lilah and Levi Zelikman — all decked out in matching outfit, took to the Toronto streets to re-create the music for Intergalactic.

"We are huge fans of the [Beastie Boys Intergalactic] music video. I loved that music video since I was a kid," Young told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

"Something about that music video always stood out to me as a really amazing way to have so much creativity even on what seems like such a low budget.

"I think that's like an amazing way to show what you can do creatively. To be able to do that with my kids this year was super fun," she added.

After sharing the video with her family and friends on Facebook, Young said a co-worker encouraged her to share it with the public on YouTube, because "people might like it."

"So, I did and it just went crazy," she said.

In the video, Young and her sons can be seen dancing in the Toronto underground PATH, at Union Station and other familiar places in the city.

Since the video was posted on Tuesday, it has garnered more than 103,000 views.

'Everyone's texting me'

"My phone has been blowing up and everyone's texting me, and... it's definitely not in my comfort zone," said Young, who works as a video editor.

"I'm so used to working behind the cameras. This is kind of all very foreign for me. I'm no stranger to TV and advertising and stuff, but having people being able to connect with you directly over the Internet is kind of wild.

"As a creative person that's the ultimate goal, just to make something that makes people feel good especially at this time of year. It just feels really good to have your work connect with people; and for it to be something that's shared with the kids as well, that's really fun," she said.

Lilah (left) and Levi Zelikman are over the moon after their video went viral. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Meanwhile, Lilah and Levi are over the moon with their new fame.

"We have a lot of compliments. It's really crazy," said Lilah, who also described his favourite part in making the video.

"I was in this rainbow room and the camera was going in a circle around us. We were making really cool poses and it was really, really fun," he said.

"It's really fun to watch myself on YouTube."

Levi on the other hand likes it "when people ask me for my autograph."

'Collective feeling of just good vibes'

Young admits that she was a little apprehensive about posting the video online "because there are just so [many] haters on the Internet."

But she says she's "actually so surprised and just flattered by the overwhelmingly positive outpouring."

"It's just been a really amazingly collective feeling of just good vibes."