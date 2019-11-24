Roads closed for Beaches Santa Claus Parade

Motorists are being reminded that there will be a number of road closures in Toronto's east end for the Beaches Santa Claus Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road and is expected to end at Swanwick Avenue and Main Street by 3 p.m.

Toronto police say road closures will be in effect for part of the day and the following roads are affected:

Northbound, Victoria Park Avenue from north of Bracken Avenue, partial closure.

Westbound, Kingston Road from Victoria Park, partial closure.

Northbound, Walter Street, full closure.

Westbound, Lyall Avenue, full closure.

Northbound, Kimberly Avenue, full closure.

Westbound, Swanwick Avenue to Main Street, full closure.

Police are reminding motorists to expect delays in the area and to consider taking alternate methods of transportation. The TTC, however, may experience delays as well.

Police said the parade will take place, rain or shine.