After a pandemic hiatus, the Beaches Jazz Festival is back this weekend

The 35th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival is returning to Toronto this weekend after pausing for several years because of the pandemic.

More than 40 artists are performing at the festival's StreetFest, which began Thursday night and ends Saturday night. Queen Street East will be closed in both directions between Woodbine and Beech avenues on Friday and Saturday nights starting at 6 p.m. and reopening at 12 a.m.

Judy Robson travelled to the city from Winnipeg to hear her favourite musician, Johannes Linstead, play.

"[It was] fantastic," she told CBC Toronto Thursday night. "Everything I imagined."

Musician Tim Henry is making his 26th appearance at the festival this weekend.

"The crowd is very reactive," he said. "You get to see them right up and close. People will dance, it's just a fun festival."

Admission is free to all events. The music starts at 7 p.m. nightly.