Man faces attempted murder charge after random stabbing at Beaches Jazz Festival

A 19-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges — including attempted murder — in connection with a stabbing at the Beaches Jazz Festival last week, Toronto police say.

The victim, 27-year-old Dylan Cann, told CBC Toronto in an interview earlier this week that he was walking with his foster puppy just before 11 p.m. Thursday near the corner of Queen Street E. and Hammersmith Avenue.

That's when a young man approached him and started asking about his dog, Cann said.

When Cann told him the puppy was eight weeks old, he says the man got agitated, claiming the event was too loud for the dog.

"I said, 'Leave me alone,' and I turned to walk away and he started stabbing me in my stomach," Cann told CBC Toronto Monday.

He managed to stumble away from his attacker and alert firefighters, who administered first aid. In total, Cann suffered four stab wounds. The higher ones hit his chest, while the lower ones hit his abdomen, causing internal bleeding.

That bleeding stopped after a couple of days in hospital, Cann says, and he was cleared for release last Sunday.

Dylan Cann, 27, was stabbed multiple times by a random attacker at the Beaches Jazz Festival. (Jon Castell/CBC)

In a news release Wednesday, police called the incident an "unprovoked physical altercation."

Police say a 19-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Tuesday.

He is now facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.



The man was slated to appear in court Wednesday morning.