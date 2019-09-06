Skip to Main Content
Intersection of Queen, Kingston and Eastern to be closed for two months
The busy intersection of Queen Street East, Eastern Avenue and Kingston Road will be “fully closed” for about two months for TTC reconstruction work.

Closure begins September 7 with TTC track and overhead work to carry on 7 days a week, 24 hours a day

The intersection of Queen Street East, Kingston Road and Eastern Avenue is seen on Friday morning, a day before a two-month closure is set to begin. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The intersection will close on September 7 and is scheduled to reopen in early November. Some preliminary work led to overnight closures starting on September 3.

The closure is so crews can work on both the tracks and the overhead infrastructure for streetcars, the TTC said in a notice on its website.

According to the city:

  • Queen Street East will be closed to through traffic, with local access available.
  • Kingston Road will be closed at Woodbine Avenue to through traffic, with local access available.
  • Eastern Avenue will be closed at Coxwell Avenue to through traffic, with local access available.
This map from the City of Toronto shows the extent of the intersection closure at Kingston Road, Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East. (City of Toronto)

Some one-way side streets will be made two-way to improve local access.

The city notice warns that work will carry on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All concrete breaking work will occur between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The work also means a number of TTC service disruptions in the area, including the 501 streetcar, as well as the Coxwell, Kingston Road and Downtown/Beach Express buses.

A hole in the concrete along the streetcar tracks shows why the work is necessary. (Paul Smith/CBC)
