Beaches Easter Parade attracts large crowds along Queen Street East

A large stretch of Queen Street East was transformed into a sea of colours on Sunday because of the annual Toronto Beaches Easter Parade.

The parade, which got underway at 2 p.m., ran along Queen Street East from Munro Park Avenue to Woodbine Avenue. The street was closed to regular traffic during the parade.

Andre Buhot, Beaches Lions Club secretary and past president, says the Easter Parade is the largest and longest running Easter Parade in the world. The club organizes the parade.

Every year, the parade brings Queen Street East to life with music, fun and entertainment.

Here are some pictures from today's event.

In 1967, the parade was first started by the East Toronto Community Association to mark Canada's Centennial year. In 1973, the Toronto Beaches Lions Club began to take an active role in organizing and supervising the parade. By 1981, the club became the official organizer.