Police search for third suspect in east end daylight shooting

A man is wanted for attempted murder after an east end shooting a week ago that rattled the Beach Triangle neighbourhood and injured two other men.

The man, 23, of Toronto, is the sole outstanding suspect in the Jan. 6 daylight shooting in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue, Toronto police say. He is wanted on nine charges in all.

In a news release on Sunday, police described the man as "violent, armed and dangerous." Two other men allegedly involved in the shooting have been arrested and charged.

"Investigators believe individuals may be assisting him to evade capture," police said in the release.

Police warned the public that it is against the law to help anyone who has committed a crime.

A bullet hole is visible in the window of this car. (John Hanley/CBC)

In addition to attempted murder, the man is wanted for:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Failure to comply with probation.

Possession of a weapon.

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Point a firearm.

Use of firearm during a commission of an indictable offence.

Discharge firearm with intent to wound endanger life.

On Sunday, Jan. 6 at about 2:30 p.m., police were called to the area for a report of a shooting. The incident involved two cars and several men, according to police.

An Audi, westbound on Kingston at Woodbine, was approached from behind by a black Mercedes when it stopped at a red light.

A man got out of the Mercedes, went to the passenger side of the Audi with a firearm and began shooting into it. Two people were struck.

The man then ran southbound into an area east of Woodbine and south of Kingston.

One of the vehicles involved in the shooting ended up on Queen Street East, where it crashed into another vehicle. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

Meanwhile, the driver of the Audi drove southbound on Woodbine, stopping in front of a business.

The driver who remained in the Mercedes sped off southbound on Woodbine and crashed into another vehicle. Four men ran from the Mercedes.

Paramedics took the two people in the Audi who had been wounded to hospital. The two are believed to be in their 20s. One was shot several times, while the other sustained lower body injuries.

Police located two men who fled from the Mercedes and also found several firearms in the area. The two, aged 20 and 21, have appeared in court.

The 21-year-old was due back in court last Thursday. The 20-year-old man is due back in court on Monday.