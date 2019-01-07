2 charged with attempted murder after daylight shooting in Toronto's east end

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a double shooting in the Beach Triangle that left two other men injured.

Police are still searching for multiple suspects in the case, according to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, a Toronto police spokesperson.

Officers were called to the scene near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of gunfire.

A vehicle was hit by gunfire after a daylight shooting in Toronto's east end. (John Hanley/CBC)

Police said that two men, reportedly armed with guns, were seen fleeing from a vehicle in the area after shots were heard. They were apprehended minutes later, said police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante on Sunday.

One man, 20, is facing three charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with probation. The second man, 21, faces two charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm. Both men are from Toronto. They are both set to appear in court on Monday.

Officers recovered three firearms that are believed to be connected to the shooting. Multiple shell casings were also found.

The two victims, who police believe to be in their 20s, were conscious and breathing when officers found them, Arrogante said. One had multiple bullet wounds throughout his body, she added, while the other sustained lower body injuries.

Paramedics transported both victims to hospital for treatment. They are both expected to survive.