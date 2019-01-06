2 hurt, 2 arrested after afternoon double shooting in The Beach Triangle

Two men are injured and two other men are in custody after a double shooting in The Beach Triangle on Sunday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to the area around Queen Street E. and Woodbine Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said that two men, reportedly armed with guns, were seen fleeing from a vehicle in the area after shots were heard. They were apprehended minutes later and are now in police custody, said Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for Toronto police.

Officers recovered three firearms that are believed to be connected to the shooting. Multiple shell casings were also found.

No charges had been laid as of late Sunday afternoon, Arrogante said.

The two victims, who police believe to be in their 20s, were conscious and breathing when officers found them, Arrogante said. One had multiple bullet wounds throughout his body, she added, while the other sustained lower body injuries.

Paramedics transported both victims to hospital for treatment.

Investigators have reason to believe there may a third victim who has not been located, according to Arrogante.

The eastbound lanes of Queen Street E. and the northbound lanes of Woodbine Avenue between Queen and Dundas streets are closed as police investigate.