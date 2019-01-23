'Be vigilant but not vigilantes,' police urge amid rash of break-ins at York Region businesses

Police in York Region are cautioning local businesses to beef up their security systems amid an alarming rash of break-ins as well as two armed robberies reported over the past two months.

That was the advice at a meeting between more than 20 Chinese business owners and police on Wednesday.

The meeting came after the owner of an all-day-breakfast restaurant owner chased a robbery suspect over the weekend.

The dramatic pursuit came to an end when the restaurant owner rammed the suspect's getaway car, though a second suspect managed to get away.

'How safe is your restaurant?'

Prior to that was an armed robbery at Markville Mall, that one on Christmas Day, when police say six suspects entered the Lukfook jewelry store wearing construction vests, equipped with firearms and hammers.

They smashed display cases at a time when the mall was brimming with shoppers. One person was arrested while the other fled through a parking lot.

The owner of this all-day-breakfast restaurant followed robbery suspects and rammed their getaway car. (CBC) "Customers, they give us a call [and say], 'We want to make a reservation but how safe is your restaurant?'" said restaurant owner Mary Huang.

Huang told CBC News she's been the victim of several break-and-enters and worries for her staff who often work late into the night.

That many local business in Markham stay open late and maintain cash-only operations makes them an easier target, police said at the meeting.

'Do not take things into your own hands'

"As an organization, we do not encourage anyone, whether it's a homeowner or business owner, to go after anyone and get into a physical altercation," York Regional Police Supt. Chris Bullen said.

In late December, six suspects entered this Lukfook jewelry store wearing construction vests, equipped with firearms and hammers. The mall was brimming with shoppers at the time. (Ur2ndcousin/Reddit) Instead, he says, business owners should consider having a security assessment done by police — something he says is free of charge.

"We want people to be vigilant, but not vigilantes," he told business owners Wednesday. "Do not take things into your own hands."

Police say they will be stepping up their patrols in an effort to make their presence more visible, but Bullen also advises owners to keep the numbers in perspective.

"York Region is still one the safest communities in all of Canada and in the GTA."