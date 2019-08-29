2 arrested after apparent string of robberies, BB gun shootings in Scarborough

Two people are in custody after what appears to be a string of robberies and seemingly random BB gun shootings in Scarborough before a crash involving a stolen car and a police cruiser, Toronto police say.

Const. David Hopkinson said police were called about a number of robberies starting around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. In at least one instance, he said, two men robbed a convenience store using a stolen car, before carjacking another vehicle and fleeing the scene, he said.

Throughout the day, there were approximately five different instances in which people were either shot or shot at by suspects in a car using a BB gun, Hopkinson said.

The suspects in the stolen vehicle incidents and earlier robberies all shared similar descriptions, he said.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers spotted a car with suspects matching the description they were looking for, before it crashed into their cruiser.

Two males were arrested at the scene, one suffering minor injuries in the process, said Hopkinson.

There's no word yet on what charges might be laid.