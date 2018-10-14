Skip to Main Content
City extends Bayview Avenue closure due to 2nd water main break

City extends Bayview Avenue closure due to 2nd water main break

The city has extended a road closure for a stretch of Bayview Avenue because a broken water main under repair has had another break.

Bayview Avenue is closed from River Street to Labatt Avenue and is expected to reopen Tuesday

Bayview Avenue is closed in both directions between River Street and Labatt Avenue but is expected to reopen on Tuesday. (CBC)

Bayview is currently closed in both directions between River Street and Labatt Avenue, and while the road was expected to be reopened on Monday, now the city anticipates that it will remain closed until Tuesday.

City spokesperson Diala Homaidan told CBC Toronto that the initial break was near lower Bayview Avenue and Dundas Street E., and that repairing the main proved to be more complicated than expected because it is close to underground utilities, including gas and hydro lines.

