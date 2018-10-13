Skip to Main Content
City crews to spend weekend fixing water main break on Bayview Avenue

A stretch of Bayview Avenue will be closed all weekend as city crews work to fix a broken water main.

Bayview, closed from River Street to Labatt Avenue, is expected to reopen Monday

Bayview Avenue is closed in both directions between River Street and Labatt Avenue but is expected to remain on Monday in time for the morning rush hour. (CBC)

Repairing the water main is proving to be more complicated than expected because the break is close to underground utilities, including gas and hydro lines, according to city spokesperson Diala Homaidan.

"We anticipate the work to continue throughout the weekend with the road being reopened for Monday morning rush hour," she said in an email on Saturday.

Bayview is currently closed in both directions between River Street and Labatt Avenue. The break itself is near lower Bayview Avenue and Dundas Street East, she added.

