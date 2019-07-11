Toronto geriatric hospital lets 150 workers go over alleged benefits fraud
A prominent geriatric health-care facility in Toronto has fired, or accepted the resignations of, about 150 employees for alleged benefits fraud.
Baycrest says concerns about misuse of health-care benefits arose last year
In a statement, Baycrest says concerns about misuse of health-care benefits arose last year.
The hospital says it retained an outside auditor to look into the situation.
The audit, Baycrest says, found "irregularities."
The hospital says further investigation revealed numerous employees had been misusing the benefits plan for several years.
It says the terminated employees and those who resigned worked in a variety of positions.
