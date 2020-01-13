Woman dies in hospital after fire at Scarborough highrise

A woman is dead after a fire at a Scarborough highrise early Monday.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at the building on Bay Mills Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m., said Chief Matthew Pegg from the scene.

They were able to quickly get into the 18th-floor suite where the fire originated. During a search of the unit, they found a woman without vital signs.

Paramedics performed CPR and she was transferred to hospital, where she died several hours later, Toronto police said.

No further details about the woman were provided.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze and no other injuries were reported. Residents evacuated from the building overnight have since returned to their homes, Pegg said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating. Since it is not yet clear how the fire began, police are treating the woman's death as suspicious.