Toronto to temporarily close down another major intersection along Adelaide Street West

The City of Toronto is closing down a key intersection in the downtown core as part of its latest round of work upgrading infrastructure on Adelaide Street.

City crews will close Bay Street and Adelaide Street W. starting 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Saturday to install streetcar tracks.

During the closure, traffic will flow on Adelaide Street between York and Yonge streets, with intermittent closures required for paving and lane markings, the city said in a news release Friday.

"To ease congestion resulting from this closure, City staff will be monitoring the area and providing Traffic Agent support when necessary," the release reads.

The City of Toronto says Adelaide Street W. and Bay Street will be closed for almost a week for streetcar track installation starting Dec. 11. (The City of Toronto)

The city says upgraded streetcar tracks will allow the 501 Queen streetcar to be diverted to Adelaide Street between York and Church streets during the Ontario Line construction that currently has Queen Street closed to vehicles from Bay to Yonge streets, and Yonge to Victoria streets.

Drivers and cyclists should consider alternate routes on Wellington, Front or Dundas streets, the city says. Cyclists will have to dismount their bikes during the closure.

The city warns the local community will experience dust, noise and traffic delays, but emergency services, pedestrian and property and business access will be maintained throughout construction.